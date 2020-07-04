10819 Providence Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

A highly desired Dominion at Panther Creek subdivision in Frisco. This house has 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 living, 2 dinning, game and a Study room. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Upstairs features; Master Suite, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Game Room. Downstairs has 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Study, 2 Living and 2 Dining. Kitchen features Granite C-tops, E-Star SS Appliances, (New Dishwasher), Island, Pantry, Breakfast Bar. Community Pool, Park, Jogging, Bike Path. Desirable FISD School. Elementary School is a walking distance, Middle and High withing 2 miles, shopping amenities and restaurants within 4 miles. No Cats, Birds, Aquariums, fish or reptiles. Applications, Rental Selection Criteria, Rules & Regulations applies.