Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:06 AM

10819 Providence Drive

10819 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10819 Providence Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
A highly desired Dominion at Panther Creek subdivision in Frisco. This house has 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 living, 2 dinning, game and a Study room. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Upstairs features; Master Suite, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Game Room. Downstairs has 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Study, 2 Living and 2 Dining. Kitchen features Granite C-tops, E-Star SS Appliances, (New Dishwasher), Island, Pantry, Breakfast Bar. Community Pool, Park, Jogging, Bike Path. Desirable FISD School. Elementary School is a walking distance, Middle and High withing 2 miles, shopping amenities and restaurants within 4 miles. No Cats, Birds, Aquariums, fish or reptiles. Applications, Rental Selection Criteria, Rules & Regulations applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 Providence Drive have any available units?
10819 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10819 Providence Drive have?
Some of 10819 Providence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10819 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10819 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10819 Providence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10819 Providence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10819 Providence Drive offers parking.
Does 10819 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10819 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 Providence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10819 Providence Drive has a pool.
Does 10819 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 10819 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10819 Providence Drive has units with dishwashers.

