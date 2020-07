Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in award winning Frisco ISD! Fresh neutral paint and flooring. Formal Dining Rm or 2nd LV off foyer.Large Living Area with cozy fireplace and warm wood look floors and ceiling fan. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets. Updated lighting and ceiling fans, raised panel doors. Spacious backyard with open patio and BOB fence. Fridge, W&D included. $50 app fee per adult, pay and apply online.