1074 Gentle Wind Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool guest suite

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Highly sought after Frisco location. Popular 5 bedroom Sedona floor plan w beautiful master, plus guest suite downstairs, 3 secondary bedrooms up with entertainment room. Beautiful wood flooring, and full size laundry room. Part of Lonestar Ranch amenity center with multiple pools, trails and lake.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.