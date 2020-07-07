All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:50 PM

1074 Gentle Wind Lane

1074 Gentle Wind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1074 Gentle Wind Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Highly sought after Frisco location. Popular 5 bedroom Sedona floor plan w beautiful master, plus guest suite downstairs, 3 secondary bedrooms up with entertainment room. Beautiful wood flooring, and full size laundry room. Part of Lonestar Ranch amenity center with multiple pools, trails and lake.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Gentle Wind Lane have any available units?
1074 Gentle Wind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 Gentle Wind Lane have?
Some of 1074 Gentle Wind Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Gentle Wind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Gentle Wind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Gentle Wind Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1074 Gentle Wind Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1074 Gentle Wind Lane offer parking?
No, 1074 Gentle Wind Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1074 Gentle Wind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Gentle Wind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Gentle Wind Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1074 Gentle Wind Lane has a pool.
Does 1074 Gentle Wind Lane have accessible units?
No, 1074 Gentle Wind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Gentle Wind Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 Gentle Wind Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

