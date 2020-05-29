10715 Copperwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,604 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Beautiful dark wood floors in dining and living area! Formal living to the right of the stairs. Cute kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Living room has unique stone fireplace and natural lighting. Spacious rooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub! Backyard with patio and charming landscaping. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.