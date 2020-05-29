All apartments in Frisco
10715 Copperwood Drive

Location

10715 Copperwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,604 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Beautiful dark wood floors in dining and living area! Formal living to the right of the stairs. Cute kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Living room has unique stone fireplace and natural lighting. Spacious rooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub! Backyard with patio and charming landscaping. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Copperwood Drive have any available units?
10715 Copperwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10715 Copperwood Drive have?
Some of 10715 Copperwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Copperwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Copperwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Copperwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 Copperwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10715 Copperwood Drive offer parking?
No, 10715 Copperwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10715 Copperwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 Copperwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Copperwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10715 Copperwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10715 Copperwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10715 Copperwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Copperwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Copperwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

