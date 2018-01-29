10609 Rankin Drive

Amenities
Prime Frisco location off Preston Road near new development area off 380... Approximately a mile to the Dallas North Tollway. This highly sought after neighborhood boasts a beautiful walk & bike trails throughout. Walking distance to exemplary elementary school. This home has new flooring, fresh paint and new blinds. This spacious home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and master bed downstairs. Large open Kitchen with SS appliances opens to family room complete with stone fireplace. Upstairs, oversize game room and 3 large bedrooms and full bath. This home has it all.... wont last long!