10609 Rankin Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Prime Frisco location off Preston Road near new development area off 380... Approximately a mile to the Dallas North Tollway. This highly sought after neighborhood boasts a beautiful walk & bike trails throughout. Walking distance to exemplary elementary school. This home has new flooring, fresh paint and new blinds. This spacious home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and master bed downstairs. Large open Kitchen with SS appliances opens to family room complete with stone fireplace. Upstairs, oversize game room and 3 large bedrooms and full bath. This home has it all.... wont last long!