10609 Rankin Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:09 PM

10609 Rankin Drive

10609 Rankin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Rankin Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Prime Frisco location off Preston Road near new development area off 380... Approximately a mile to the Dallas North Tollway. This highly sought after neighborhood boasts a beautiful walk & bike trails throughout. Walking distance to exemplary elementary school. This home has new flooring, fresh paint and new blinds. This spacious home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and master bed downstairs. Large open Kitchen with SS appliances opens to family room complete with stone fireplace. Upstairs, oversize game room and 3 large bedrooms and full bath. This home has it all.... wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 Rankin Drive have any available units?
10609 Rankin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10609 Rankin Drive have?
Some of 10609 Rankin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 Rankin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10609 Rankin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 Rankin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10609 Rankin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10609 Rankin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10609 Rankin Drive offers parking.
Does 10609 Rankin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 Rankin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 Rankin Drive have a pool?
No, 10609 Rankin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10609 Rankin Drive have accessible units?
No, 10609 Rankin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 Rankin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10609 Rankin Drive has units with dishwashers.

