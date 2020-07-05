10608 Briar Brook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET!!! Beautiful and inviting are 2 words to accurately describe this home. Hardwood floors in the foyer, study, living, half bathroom, kitchen and formal dining room. Brand new paint throughout most of the home, The large kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an all new crystal pendulum lights. The formal dining room has a brand new chandelier. The master bedroom is down with 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd Livingroom is upstairs. Large Backyard with all new sod and a brand new 8ft privacy fence. Both AC units are only 3 years old.