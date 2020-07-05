All apartments in Frisco
10608 Briar Brook Lane
10608 Briar Brook Lane

10608 Briar Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Briar Brook Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET!!! Beautiful and inviting are 2 words to accurately describe this home. Hardwood floors in the foyer, study, living, half bathroom, kitchen and formal dining room. Brand new paint throughout most of the home, The large kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an all new crystal pendulum lights. The formal dining room has a brand new chandelier. The master bedroom is down with 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd Livingroom is upstairs. Large Backyard with all new sod and a brand new 8ft privacy fence. Both AC units are only 3 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Briar Brook Lane have any available units?
10608 Briar Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 Briar Brook Lane have?
Some of 10608 Briar Brook Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 Briar Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Briar Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Briar Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10608 Briar Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10608 Briar Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 10608 Briar Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10608 Briar Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Briar Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Briar Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 10608 Briar Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10608 Briar Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 10608 Briar Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Briar Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 Briar Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

