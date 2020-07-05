Chaming home with open floor plan and private master bedroom! Formal living and dining room with nice entryway and a study! Granite counter tops in the kitchen overlooking the family room and breakfast nook and privately shaded backyard. Plenty of natural light throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10519 Camelot Drive have any available units?
10519 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10519 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 10519 Camelot Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10519 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10519 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.