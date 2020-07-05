All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

10519 Camelot Drive

10519 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10519 Camelot Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Chaming home with open floor plan and private master bedroom! Formal living and dining room with nice entryway and a study! Granite counter tops in the kitchen overlooking the family room and breakfast nook and privately shaded backyard. Plenty of natural light throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10519 Camelot Drive have any available units?
10519 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10519 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 10519 Camelot Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10519 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10519 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10519 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10519 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10519 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10519 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 10519 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10519 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10519 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 10519 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10519 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 10519 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10519 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10519 Camelot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

