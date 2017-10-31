All apartments in Frisco
10417 Forrest Drive

10417 Forrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Forrest Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Beautifully remodeled home in a GREAT location with exemplary Frisco ISD! Open floor plan features 1 dining and 2 living areas and has smooth flow. Fresh paint inside the house, Light and Bright. Open large kitchen with beautiful quartz counter, stainless steel appliances, designer pattern back splash. Nice new Travertine tile in kitchen and breakfast. New high quality laminate floor all over the house. Modern chrome light fixtures. Master suite features separate, tiled shower with frameless glass enclosure, garden tub, dual sinks. Quartz counter tops in all the bathrooms. Close to Preston and 121, minutes from Toyota, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Credit above 580, income at least 3 times the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 Forrest Drive have any available units?
10417 Forrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10417 Forrest Drive have?
Some of 10417 Forrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 Forrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10417 Forrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 Forrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10417 Forrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10417 Forrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10417 Forrest Drive offers parking.
Does 10417 Forrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10417 Forrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 Forrest Drive have a pool?
No, 10417 Forrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10417 Forrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10417 Forrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 Forrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10417 Forrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

