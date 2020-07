Amenities

Beautifully designed and sitting on a spacious corner lot, with great schools nearby. The home is open, bright, and neutral throughout, with tasteful recent updates. Lots of windows, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful wood floors. Tons of closet and extra storage spaces. Great location with easy access to Hwy 121, shopping, and parks!Four bedroom plus office!two and half bath!three living area!Master up with two bedroom. Fresh paint and new Carpet. Frisco ISD!Two car Garage.