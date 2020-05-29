All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:54 PM

10371 Darkwood Drive

10371 Darkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10371 Darkwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story town home conveniently located near Dr Pepper Arena, Shops at legacy, and Sam Rayburn Tollway. All kitchen appliances included washer and dryer area with appliances, second living area, walk in closets in bedrooms, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard with patio area. Laminate wood flooring in downstairs living and dining areas. Neighborhood amenities include walking trails, community pools, playground with parks for basketball, baseball, and soccer. Currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10371 Darkwood Drive have any available units?
10371 Darkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10371 Darkwood Drive have?
Some of 10371 Darkwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10371 Darkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10371 Darkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10371 Darkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10371 Darkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10371 Darkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10371 Darkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10371 Darkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10371 Darkwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10371 Darkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10371 Darkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 10371 Darkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10371 Darkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10371 Darkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10371 Darkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

