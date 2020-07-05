10371 Darkwood Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story town home conveniently located near Dr Pepper Arena, Shops at legacy, and Sam Rayburn Tollway. All kitchen appliances included washer and dryer area with appliances, second living area, walk in closets in bedrooms, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard with patio area. Laminate wood flooring in downstairs living and dining areas. Neighborhood amenities include walking trails, community pools, playground with parks for basketball, baseball, and soccer. Currently tenant occupied.