10371 Darkwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story town home conveniently located near Dr Pepper Arena, Shops at legacy, and Sam Rayburn Tollway. All kitchen appliances included washer and dryer area with appliances, second living area, walk in closets in bedrooms, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard with patio area. Laminate wood flooring in downstairs living and dining areas. Neighborhood amenities include walking trails, community pools, playground with parks for basketball, baseball, and soccer. Currently tenant occupied.