Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet oven

Beautiful one story home located in Hillcrest Estate. New carpets. Large corner lot with nice drive up. Gorgeous wood floors in entry, living, dining, family, secondary bedroom and master! Kitchen with island and breakfast bar, open to family room. Plantation shutters in many rooms, tankless water heater. Large backyard! Will be final cleaned before move in.