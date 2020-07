Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning 4 Bed 3 Bath in the desirable Meadow Creek subdivision. This property features stunning hand-scraped floors, granite counters and open floor plan. This home provides all main floor bedrooms with a game room located upstairs. Beautiful patio and backyard space are ready for entertaining. This is a very desirable place to call home within Frisco ISD.