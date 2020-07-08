All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:27 PM

1022 Gold Camp Road

1022 Gold Camp Road · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Gold Camp Road, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Well maintained FRESHLY PAINTED home with BRAND NEW CARPET, & COMPLETELY REDONE NEW MASTER BATH W ALL NEW SS APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN. 3 car garage. Perfect home for entertaining. Open living space, wood floors, gourmet kitchen W granite countertop, gas cooktop, & Island. Spacious living room W tons of windows, Master bedroom with shower & jetted tub, large master closet. Spacious Study and formal dining room. Large game_media room & 3 bedrooms upstairs. Desirable location with exemplary Frisco ISD with community amenities including park, pool and a short walk to Elementary school and PLAYGROUND. Near Toyota Stadium and Dallas North Toll. MOVE IN READY..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

