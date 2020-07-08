1022 Gold Camp Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Well maintained FRESHLY PAINTED home with BRAND NEW CARPET, & COMPLETELY REDONE NEW MASTER BATH W ALL NEW SS APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN. 3 car garage. Perfect home for entertaining. Open living space, wood floors, gourmet kitchen W granite countertop, gas cooktop, & Island. Spacious living room W tons of windows, Master bedroom with shower & jetted tub, large master closet. Spacious Study and formal dining room. Large game_media room & 3 bedrooms upstairs. Desirable location with exemplary Frisco ISD with community amenities including park, pool and a short walk to Elementary school and PLAYGROUND. Near Toyota Stadium and Dallas North Toll. MOVE IN READY..