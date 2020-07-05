All apartments in Frisco
10208 Concord Drive
10208 Concord Drive

10208 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10208 Concord Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to Elementary school! Cute house with open living area to kitchen. Laminate wood flooring in living room. New carpet and new painting in the other two bedrooms. Move in ready.please come to see your new house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10208 Concord Drive have any available units?
10208 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10208 Concord Drive have?
Some of 10208 Concord Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10208 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10208 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10208 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10208 Concord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10208 Concord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10208 Concord Drive offers parking.
Does 10208 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10208 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10208 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 10208 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10208 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 10208 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10208 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10208 Concord Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

