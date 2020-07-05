10152 Gentry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Shiny as a penny, ready for your move before school starts. Fantastic executive lease. 4 generous sized bedrooms, master down. 3 and 1 half bathrooms, 3 living areas, media room, office. Extra room and storage with the 3 car garage! Low maintenance yard. Abundance of handscraped hardwood floors, new paint and carpet. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite, butler pantry, island, desk and gas cooktop. An open concept with wall of windows, soaring ceilings and fireplace. The spacious master suite is private with separate vanities and huge walk in closet. A close walk to the community pool, parks and trail for your family to enjoy in this award winning family friendly neighborhood.