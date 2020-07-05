All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:54 PM

10152 Gentry Drive

10152 Gentry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10152 Gentry Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Shiny as a penny, ready for your move before school starts. Fantastic executive lease. 4 generous sized bedrooms, master down. 3 and 1 half bathrooms, 3 living areas, media room, office. Extra room and storage with the 3 car garage! Low maintenance yard. Abundance of handscraped hardwood floors, new paint and carpet. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite, butler pantry, island, desk and gas cooktop. An open concept with wall of windows, soaring ceilings and fireplace. The spacious master suite is private with separate vanities and huge walk in closet. A close walk to the community pool, parks and trail for your family to enjoy in this award winning family friendly neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10152 Gentry Drive have any available units?
10152 Gentry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10152 Gentry Drive have?
Some of 10152 Gentry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10152 Gentry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10152 Gentry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10152 Gentry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10152 Gentry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10152 Gentry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10152 Gentry Drive offers parking.
Does 10152 Gentry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10152 Gentry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10152 Gentry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10152 Gentry Drive has a pool.
Does 10152 Gentry Drive have accessible units?
No, 10152 Gentry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10152 Gentry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10152 Gentry Drive has units with dishwashers.

