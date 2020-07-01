10113 Concord Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in established Frisco neighborhood. Unique floorplan with tons of charm. Spacious entry living area with tons of natural light. Bright and neutral paint tones throughout. Kitchen overlooks second living space with wood burning fireplace, and breakfast nook. Kitchen boasts ample cabinet and coutertop space, and all appliances. Master suite with double sinks, garden tub and skylight. Inviting backyard area with large patio. Owner looking for a 6 month lease. **Pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & $100 non-refundable pet processing fee per pet. $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.