Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable Townhome with an Inviting Feel Upon Entry. Wood Floor in Entry, Living, Dining and Kitchen. Home Features a Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Under Mount Sink, Custom Paint, Soaring Ceilings, and much more. Open Floor Plan. Large Master with Garden Tub and Separate Shower. Large Loft Up. FRISCO ISD. Easy Access to Hwy 121, TOYOTA HQ and all Major Shopping Areas. Owner Pays HOA. No pets allowed ! Don't Miss It!