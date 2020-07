Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find one story home in Preston Gables. 3 split bedroom with lots of upgrades and updates. New roof and new gutters 2015. Kitchen with granite counter top, SS appliances and sky light. Formal dining with bay

window and wood floor. Living with gas log FP. Large master bath with jetted tub. Back yard with covered patio and landscape. Intercom, security alarm etc. New wood flooring will be installed in all the bedrooms.

Must see.