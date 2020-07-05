All apartments in Frisco
10004 Belfort Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:47 AM

10004 Belfort Drive

10004 Belfort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10004 Belfort Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in Frisco's Hillcrest Estates! Formal living & dining upon entry with abundance of natural lighting! Eat-in kitchen featuring SS appliances, island, breakfast bar, updated faucet, fridge that conveys, and built-in desk. Open layout with easy access between kitchen, breakfast room & spacious living room is great for entertaining! Access to the backyard through french doors off breakfast room. Secluded master with a window seat, dual closets & ensuite bath with a beautifully updated frameless shower, updated lighting, dual sinks & separate garden tub. Three additional bedrooms and a full bath. Wonderful backyard with play set conveying!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 Belfort Drive have any available units?
10004 Belfort Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10004 Belfort Drive have?
Some of 10004 Belfort Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 Belfort Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10004 Belfort Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 Belfort Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10004 Belfort Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10004 Belfort Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10004 Belfort Drive offers parking.
Does 10004 Belfort Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10004 Belfort Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 Belfort Drive have a pool?
No, 10004 Belfort Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10004 Belfort Drive have accessible units?
No, 10004 Belfort Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10004 Belfort Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10004 Belfort Drive has units with dishwashers.

