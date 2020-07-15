All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Dakota Ridge

6776 Westcreek Dr · (980) 223-4208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

6776 Westcreek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dakota Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
internet access
package receiving
Welcome to Dakota Ridge Apartments, an apartment community like no other. We are conveniently located in Fort Worth, Texas near local highways for premier access to shopping, fine dining and great entertainment. Our spacious apartment homes come with many extras you will enjoy, as well as our fabulous community amenities including our sparkling pool and sundeck where you can sit back and relax.

Come in today to see why Dakota Ridge Apartments should be your next move!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dakota Ridge have any available units?
Dakota Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Dakota Ridge have?
Some of Dakota Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dakota Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Dakota Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Dakota Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Dakota Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Dakota Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Dakota Ridge offers parking.
Does Dakota Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dakota Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dakota Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Dakota Ridge has a pool.
Does Dakota Ridge have accessible units?
No, Dakota Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Dakota Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dakota Ridge has units with dishwashers.
