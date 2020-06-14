Apartment List
/
TX
/
azle
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Azle, TX with garage

Azle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
69 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1313 Briarwood Drive
1313 Briarwood Drive, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Picturesque 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house near basketball court and neighborhood pool. Coming Soon!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Crest Park
1 Unit Available
316 Lochridge Drive
316 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1627 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom brick duplex with beautiful laminate wood flooring in entryway, living room, & hallway. Bathroom and converted garage living space with newer carpet. Nice sized yard with lots of trees!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oak Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1906 sqft
Oak Harbor Estates Home with three bedrooms and two full baths. Located close to Eagle Mt. Lake and community park with boat access. Wood luxury vinyl flooring and granite countertops in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Azle

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.
Results within 10 miles of Azle
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
15 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
South Lake Worth
37 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
593 CR 4680
593 County Road 4680, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1806 sqft
Boyd Texas Homes for Rent - Large corner lot home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, enclosed patio, attached 2 car garage, large carport, large 3 bay shop. Very roomy home with large yard. All new flooring though out with other updates. Cozy country living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Azle, TX

Azle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzle 3 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with BalconyAzle Apartments with GarageAzle Apartments with GymAzle Apartments with Parking
Azle Apartments with PoolAzle Apartments with Washer-DryerAzle Dog Friendly ApartmentsAzle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College