Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Willow Park, TX with garage

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2077 sqft
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Park

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
521 Parker Oaks Lane
521 Parker Oaks Ln, Hudson Oaks, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful custom home on large .77 acre lot in highly sought after Aledo ISD. Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, plus office. Second & third bedrooms share jack & jill bath with separate vanities and closets.
Results within 5 miles of Willow Park

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3316 sqft
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
134 Deer Creek Drive
134 Deer Creek Drive, Annetta, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2863 sqft
You'll love this! ALEDO ISD - LAKE FRONT PROPERTY - ON A PRIVATE LAKE. Over 2,000 sq Ft one story home. The back deck is over 1,000 sq ft more! 3 Very Large Bedrooms 2 Dining areas 2 living areas. Massive kitchen. Double ovens - one convection oven.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
212 N Fm 1187
212 N FM 1187, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Great rent home for Aledo ISD, huge yard! Must have good rental history

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
107 Chateau Dr.
107 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2358 sqft
Handsome home in Aledo! - 100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact! Spectacular offering in Versailles Estates in Aledo.
Results within 10 miles of Willow Park
Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
36 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1905 Bay Laurel Drive
1905 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1879 sqft
**Available for move in July 1st** Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the growing Weatherford area just west of Ft. Worth.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8150 Money Drive
8150 Money Lane, Tarrant County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2333 sqft
Currently under construction, so use your imagination and get ready to enjoy this brand new home! Located in Pyramid Acres, you'll find this beauty is upgraded nicely with Cathedral, barreled, and domed ceilings, granite, fireplace, convection

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1206 Ann Street
1206 Ann Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1423 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage Brick Home in Great Location. 1,423 sf. Laminate Flooring. Partially Fenced Backyard With Covered Porch. One Small Cat or Dog (20 lbs Or Less) Allowed With Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit. No Smoking.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1136 Jameson Street
1136 Jameson Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1162 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 2 BR – 2 BA – 2 Car Garage – 1,162 sf Brick Home in a Great Location. New Flooring - Wood Look Tile with New Carpet in Bedrooms. Freshly Painted. Granite Countertops. Nice Covered Back Porch. Fenced Backyard With Storage Building.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1921 Bay Laurel Drive
1921 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2200 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Newcastle Drive
1021 New Castle Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1241 sqft
1021 Newcastle Drive Available 07/05/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex in Weatherford, Available Now!! - Open Floor Plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard, designer colors, tile accents, and window treatments.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Jameson
1008 Jameson St, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
Full Brick 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, with fenced in back yards and wood burning fire place!! - This one will not last long! Stained concrete floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced in back yard, location location location :) APPLY TODAY!! Spacious

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 W. Russell
320 West Russell Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1373 sqft
320 W. Russell - Great location! This 3/2/2 home is full of charm. Lots of parking with a 19x30 deep garage. Large laundry room/mud room off back door. Call us today for more information 817-550-6777 (RLNE3702631)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 S. Line #101
219 South Line Street, Weatherford, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
219 S. Line 101 Available 07/25/20 Ck this one out!! 3 bed 2 bath and 1 car Garage!! - Y'all this unit is super cute, will have all fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, vinyl plank in the living and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
949 Austin Ct.
949 Austin Ct, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
925 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835163)

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
716 Terrace Drive
716 Terrace Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1842 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3-2-2 Brick Home in Quiet Neighborhood. 1,842 sf. Large Corner Lot With Big Shade Trees & Beautiful St. Augustine Yard . Refrigerator. Cooktop. Oven. DW. Microwave. 1 Small < 20 lbs. Cat or Dog with Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Willow Park, TX

Willow Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

