41 Apartments for rent in Mansfield, TX with garage

Mansfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
17 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1324 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
23 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
$
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
14 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1131 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
11 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
27 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
16 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
9 Units Available
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1064 sqft
This gated community offers residents covered parking, a fitness center and pool with tanning deck. Apartments feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and kitchen islands. Convenient to the Kroger Marketplace and Mansfield High School.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
18 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Sheffield Village
15 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
11 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.
12 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
34 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
31 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
15 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1203 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Treepoint
11 Units Available
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
24 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
2 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
The Parks of Deer Creek
25 Units Available
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
8 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1196 sqft
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
City Guide for Mansfield, TX

The funny thing is that the city originally assumed the name of "Mansfeild" after the two men who played a huge role in the town's development, R.S. Man and Julian Feild. However, so many people spelled that name incorrectly that eventually the city became known as Mansfield. It's just easier than constantly correcting folks.

As long as you can ignore the misspelling, you can have a ball in Mansfield, whether that be catching a show at Farr Best Theater, swimming at Hawaiian Falls or dining at Steven's Garden Grill. Mansfield is very much enveloped in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that's part of what makes the city shine. You get small-town charm with proximity to the big city. Mansfield isn't short on its own entertainment as well. For the folks who make their home in this Texas town, Mansfield satisfies in every way. If there is ever a day when it doesn't, there's plenty in the surrounding area. Mansfield's location, attractions and unique pace make it a worthy town to unpack your bags and chill.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mansfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mansfield, TX

Mansfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

