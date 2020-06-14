105 Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX with garage
As astonishing as it might sound, there was actually a Garden of Eden in north Texas! Well, at least that's what the Cheney-Sanders family thought when they moved there in the 1840s. Filled with sparkling streams, refreshing natural springs and abundant orchards, Major Cheney named the area, that is now a historic district within Haltom City, the Garden of Eden!
With a population of 43,376 residents and growing, Haltom City is a stunningly beautiful suburb five miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas. Officially incorporated in July of 1969, Haltom City gradually enfolded Meadow Oaks, Oak Knoll, East Ridge and Garden of Eden into it's boundaries. Because of that growth and incorporation, Haltom City is one of north Texas' most treasured and visually stunning communities! See more
Haltom City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.