140 Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX with garage
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 5
1 of 38
1 of 36
1 of 42
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 65
1 of 46
1 of 37
1 of 32
1 of 45
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 48
Contrary to the name, there aren't really any hills in North Richland Hills to speak of. Nobody knows for sure how they came up with the name of the town, actually.
This suburb in the fast-growing Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is actually the third largest city in Tarrant County on the Fort Worth side. Locals call this popular town NRH for short. How popular is it? Well, the population is really exploding, having grown by 15% between 2000 and 2012 alone. There's a lot to like about living in NRH, from safe streets, lots of green space and all the businesses you'd ever need. It's also conveniently located next to the popular "Mid-Cities" area that includes Hurst, Euless and Bedford.
Having trouble with Craigslist North Richland Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
North Richland Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.