Last updated June 14 2020

21 Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX with garage

Burleson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
35 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
The Parks of Deer Creek
25 Units Available
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
113 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated April 29 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,233
1300 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
$
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
27 Units Available
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1495 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
City View
23 Units Available
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
16 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
City View
19 Units Available
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1203 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
352 Units Available
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1426 sqft
At our luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX, discover everything you want in your next home. Inside each apartment, you’ll find tall nine-foot ceilings and plenty of stylish features.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Meadows of Candleridge
6 Units Available
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1022 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, carpet, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Great location near shops, dining and entertainment. Community has swimming pools, courtyard and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
Treepoint
11 Units Available
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Last updated April 29 at 04:28pm
$
Byers Mccart
6 Units Available
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
729 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
507 Poindexter Avenue
507 Poindexter Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1316 sqft
Charming updated home that sits on a HUGE lot! Fabulous front & back porches to enjoy the peaceful & spacious yard. Beautifully refinished wood floors, updated kitchen and newer windows for energy efficient utilities. Great size rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 Lovelady
216 Lovelady Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
216 Lovelady Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a Corner lot - New 3 bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage home on a corner lot. Split bedroom, granite countertops. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5803095)
City Guide for Burleson, TX

For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.

With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burleson, TX

Burleson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

