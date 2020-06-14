155 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$815
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tall Timbers Apartments
501 Sycamore Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1109 sqft
Resort-style pool with rocky waterfalls. Over 20 landscaped acres with mature trees. Large kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. One mile to Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
47 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. Community includes fitness center, pool and grills. Located within a five-mile radius from multiple schools, shopping centers and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Villages of Bear Creek
22 Units Available
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1309 sqft
Live in the Lap of Luxury...For those who demand nothing less than the best, we proudly present The Franciscan at Bear Creek.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Results within 1 mile of Euless
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
CentrePort Business Park
24 Units Available
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury pet-friendly community has parking garage, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, a patio/balcony and granite counters. Located just minutes from Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth near multiple golf courses.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Creek View
38 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
16 Units Available
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
38 Units Available
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about.
Results within 5 miles of Euless
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
CentrePort Business Park
34 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
94 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
25 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
CentrePort Business Park
20 Units Available
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with resort-style pool, coffee bar and outdoor picnic areas for entertaining. Close to Highways 183 and 360. Units have full-size W/D, tile backsplashes, Whirlpool appliances and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
CentrePort Business Park
45 Units Available
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1383 sqft
Modern apartments located near major highways and public transportation. Wide open floor plans and huge closets. Every unit has W/D. Enjoy volleyball and tennis courts and a pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
40 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,203
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Euless, TX

Euless apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

