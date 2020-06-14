Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Aledo, TX with garage

Aledo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3316 sqft
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
212 N Fm 1187
212 N FM 1187, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Great rent home for Aledo ISD, huge yard! Must have good rental history

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
107 Chateau Dr.
107 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2358 sqft
Handsome home in Aledo! - 100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact! Spectacular offering in Versailles Estates in Aledo.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2077 sqft
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 14
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
521 Parker Oaks Lane
521 Parker Oaks Ln, Hudson Oaks, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful custom home on large .77 acre lot in highly sought after Aledo ISD. Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, plus office. Second & third bedrooms share jack & jill bath with separate vanities and closets.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
134 Deer Creek Drive
134 Deer Creek Drive, Annetta, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2863 sqft
You'll love this! ALEDO ISD - LAKE FRONT PROPERTY - ON A PRIVATE LAKE. Over 2,000 sq Ft one story home. The back deck is over 1,000 sq ft more! 3 Very Large Bedrooms 2 Dining areas 2 living areas. Massive kitchen. Double ovens - one convection oven.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 14
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8150 Money Drive
8150 Money Lane, Tarrant County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2333 sqft
Currently under construction, so use your imagination and get ready to enjoy this brand new home! Located in Pyramid Acres, you'll find this beauty is upgraded nicely with Cathedral, barreled, and domed ceilings, granite, fireplace, convection

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aledo, TX

Aledo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

