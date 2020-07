Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Come view this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a growing area of Fort Worth. Located close to I-35. Shopping, dining, and entertainment all within a few minutes drive! New carpet, vinyl plank flooring and new paint. Granite counter tops just installed. All ready to be moved into. Fourth bedroom can be used as an office or a flex room. Come view today!