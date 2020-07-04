9909 Pilot Point Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym fireplace accessible

Coming soon.... Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Large family room with laminate wood floors and lots of windows that brighten room! Family room includes niche for TV and door to the backyard. Living room has corner wood burning fireplace. Nice appliances and ceramic tile floors in kitchen. Master bedroom has French doors that open out to back yard. Nice sized bedrooms and updated tile tub surround in guest bath. Lots of built in storage.

Fenced back yard. Close to 1-30 & 820 highways. Nearby entertainment, shopping, and fun!!



Qualifying Criteria

Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.



