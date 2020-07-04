All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9909 Pilot Point Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9909 Pilot Point Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:15 PM

9909 Pilot Point Street

9909 Pilot Point Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9909 Pilot Point Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
Coming soon.... Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Large family room with laminate wood floors and lots of windows that brighten room! Family room includes niche for TV and door to the backyard. Living room has corner wood burning fireplace. Nice appliances and ceramic tile floors in kitchen. Master bedroom has French doors that open out to back yard. Nice sized bedrooms and updated tile tub surround in guest bath. Lots of built in storage.
Fenced back yard. Close to 1-30 & 820 highways. Nearby entertainment, shopping, and fun!!

Agents must show their clients.

Qualifying Criteria
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Pilot Point Street have any available units?
9909 Pilot Point Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Pilot Point Street have?
Some of 9909 Pilot Point Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Pilot Point Street currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Pilot Point Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Pilot Point Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Pilot Point Street is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Pilot Point Street offer parking?
No, 9909 Pilot Point Street does not offer parking.
Does 9909 Pilot Point Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Pilot Point Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Pilot Point Street have a pool?
No, 9909 Pilot Point Street does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Pilot Point Street have accessible units?
Yes, 9909 Pilot Point Street has accessible units.
Does 9909 Pilot Point Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Pilot Point Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University