9845 MCFARRING Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool table

THIS HOME IS AMAZING IN BOTH SIZE AND BEAUTY! THIS HOME IS A WILLIAM RYAN HOME 5-2-2 HAS LOTS OF LIVING SPACE. POOL TABLE SIZED GAME ROOM FOR PARTIES, TOYS AND SLEEPOVERS, LUXURY MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS FEATURING WINDOW SEAT AND BIG WALK IN CLOSET IT IS ALSO SPLIT FROM THE OTHER ROOMS, STUDY IS ALSO DOWNSTAIRS, FORMAL DINING, GOURMET ISLAND, KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE LIVING AREA WITH GAS LOG BURNING FIREPLACE AND MUCH MORE!! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINNING AND FREEWAY ACCESS



Public Driving Directions:

JUST NORTH OF HERITAGE TRACE AND BEACH, TURN RIGHT AT ALTA VISTA TO MCFARRING