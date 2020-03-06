9836 Broiles Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Wow! Check out this stunning 5 bedroom w study, 5.5 bath 3 car garage 5,000 square ft home with swimming pool sitting on half acre lot with tons of privacy, completely updated with all high-end updates. Tall ceilings. Complete with a covered deck, a built-in gas grill, and patio fireplace. All pool equipment will stay! INCREDIBLE Bose surround sound system installed in both the theater room and master! Wood floors throughout, Italian Marble in master with custom cabinets in master closet. Designer custom made wallpaper, Security Cameras all around will stay. Outdoor bear cage and shed, Gorgeous home in a great location with access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Award-winning Keller ISD, Central High