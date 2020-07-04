9648 Hathman Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Gorgeous home in desirable Heritage Addition with exemplary Keller ISD! Fresh paint, new appliances, and master downstairs! Large game room! Media room with white leather seating. Kitchen has an island and breakfast bar! Master Suite has walk-in closets with attached grand master bath including jetted tub and dual vanities! Covered patio, sprinkler system and additional storage shed! Community Features include Club House, Community Pool, Jogging and Bike Paths, Park and Playground, Private Pond and Tennis Courts all in the Heritage Subdivision and home is within walking distance to the community pool!