All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9648 Hathman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9648 Hathman Lane
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:49 PM

9648 Hathman Lane

9648 Hathman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9648 Hathman Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous home in desirable Heritage Addition with exemplary Keller ISD! Fresh paint, new appliances, and master downstairs! Large game room! Media room with white leather seating. Kitchen has an island and breakfast bar! Master Suite has walk-in closets with attached grand master bath including jetted tub and dual vanities! Covered patio, sprinkler system and additional storage shed! Community Features include Club House, Community Pool, Jogging and Bike Paths, Park and Playground, Private Pond and Tennis Courts all in the Heritage Subdivision and home is within walking distance to the community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9648 Hathman Lane have any available units?
9648 Hathman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9648 Hathman Lane have?
Some of 9648 Hathman Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9648 Hathman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9648 Hathman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9648 Hathman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9648 Hathman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9648 Hathman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9648 Hathman Lane offers parking.
Does 9648 Hathman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9648 Hathman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9648 Hathman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9648 Hathman Lane has a pool.
Does 9648 Hathman Lane have accessible units?
No, 9648 Hathman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9648 Hathman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9648 Hathman Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University