Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9601 Willow Branch Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:01 AM

9601 Willow Branch Way

9601 Willow Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

9601 Willow Branch Way, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
New Floors, New Paint, New Appliances, And Ready for a New Tenant! 6 month lease OK! Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living spaces! Brand new stainless steel appliances create a chefs dream kitchen overlooking a huge 16x15 living room and a spacious breakfast nook. Home has an additional living room perfect for a home office or kids room. HUGE 16x14 master bedroom features TWO separate walk in closets along with a spacious master bathroom with 2 sinks and separate shower and bath. Two additional 12x11 rooms with walk in closets complete the floorplan. Ideal sized manageable backyard perfect to let the pets roam free. HOA Amenity center,pool and Chisholm trail Rec center just a 2 minute walk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Willow Branch Way have any available units?
9601 Willow Branch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9601 Willow Branch Way have?
Some of 9601 Willow Branch Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 Willow Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Willow Branch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Willow Branch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9601 Willow Branch Way is pet friendly.
Does 9601 Willow Branch Way offer parking?
No, 9601 Willow Branch Way does not offer parking.
Does 9601 Willow Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 Willow Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Willow Branch Way have a pool?
Yes, 9601 Willow Branch Way has a pool.
Does 9601 Willow Branch Way have accessible units?
No, 9601 Willow Branch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Willow Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9601 Willow Branch Way has units with dishwashers.

