9601 Willow Branch Way

New Floors, New Paint, New Appliances, And Ready for a New Tenant! 6 month lease OK! Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living spaces! Brand new stainless steel appliances create a chefs dream kitchen overlooking a huge 16x15 living room and a spacious breakfast nook. Home has an additional living room perfect for a home office or kids room. HUGE 16x14 master bedroom features TWO separate walk in closets along with a spacious master bathroom with 2 sinks and separate shower and bath. Two additional 12x11 rooms with walk in closets complete the floorplan. Ideal sized manageable backyard perfect to let the pets roam free. HOA Amenity center,pool and Chisholm trail Rec center just a 2 minute walk