9425 Chuparosa Drive

Beautiful and well maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in Harmon Ranch at Presidio West. The house has wooden floor through out the house and carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs. It boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Entryway has an extra living with a formal dining room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double oven and butlers pantry. Large master bedroom with bay windows, master bathrooms has walk in closet, stand in shower, two separate vanities. Upstairs has media room and game room or living room. Upstairs also has an bedroom with his and hers closet and an attached bathroom.

Close to 35W, Presidio shopping centers, Alliance town center.