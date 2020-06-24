All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9425 Chuparosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9425 Chuparosa Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

9425 Chuparosa Drive

9425 Chuparosa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9425 Chuparosa Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Beautiful and well maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in Harmon Ranch at Presidio West. The house has wooden floor through out the house and carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs. It boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Entryway has an extra living with a formal dining room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double oven and butlers pantry. Large master bedroom with bay windows, master bathrooms has walk in closet, stand in shower, two separate vanities. Upstairs has media room and game room or living room. Upstairs also has an bedroom with his and hers closet and an attached bathroom.
Close to 35W, Presidio shopping centers, Alliance town center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 Chuparosa Drive have any available units?
9425 Chuparosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 Chuparosa Drive have?
Some of 9425 Chuparosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 Chuparosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9425 Chuparosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 Chuparosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9425 Chuparosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9425 Chuparosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9425 Chuparosa Drive offers parking.
Does 9425 Chuparosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9425 Chuparosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 Chuparosa Drive have a pool?
No, 9425 Chuparosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9425 Chuparosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 9425 Chuparosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 Chuparosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9425 Chuparosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University