Great 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms and so much more! Entry opens to the large family room, dining and kitchen with built-in microwave and views to the backyard patio. Nice master suite has a walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Neutral colors, cute secondary bedrooms, large backyard with open patio, located near schools, restaurants and just minutes from Alliance Town Square.