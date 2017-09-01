All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

9321 Granger Lane

9321 Granger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9321 Granger Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful single story home in the master planned community of Heritage backs to a greenbelt! Features include newer carpet; large island kitchen that opens to the family room with a gas log fireplace and to the oversized breakfast nook; split master suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet; and private backyard backs to a greenbelt and has an extended patio; The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking & biking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Granger Lane have any available units?
9321 Granger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9321 Granger Lane have?
Some of 9321 Granger Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Granger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Granger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Granger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9321 Granger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9321 Granger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9321 Granger Lane offers parking.
Does 9321 Granger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9321 Granger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Granger Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9321 Granger Lane has a pool.
Does 9321 Granger Lane have accessible units?
No, 9321 Granger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Granger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Granger Lane has units with dishwashers.

