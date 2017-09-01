9321 Granger Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This beautiful single story home in the master planned community of Heritage backs to a greenbelt! Features include newer carpet; large island kitchen that opens to the family room with a gas log fireplace and to the oversized breakfast nook; split master suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet; and private backyard backs to a greenbelt and has an extended patio; The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking & biking trails!