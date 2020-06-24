9320 Liberty Crossing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Liberty Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Beautiful home in a great location is ready for you to move in. This home features a very high ceiling, well design floor plan, open concept, split bedroom, very large, roomy for every room. Please make an appointment for a tour today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
