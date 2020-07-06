All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9313 Tierra Verde Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9313 Tierra Verde Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9313 Tierra Verde Trl

9313 Tierra Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9313 Tierra Verde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village South

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
This cozy 3Bd/2Ba home in Fort Worth is now available for rent. The 1,800 square foot home offers, vinyl countertops, new mini blinds, wet bar, oven included, large backyard and many more community amenities. Wood flooring in the kitchen with carpet flooring in the common living spaces and in the bedrooms. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/9313-tierra-verde-trl

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 Tierra Verde Trl have any available units?
9313 Tierra Verde Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9313 Tierra Verde Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9313 Tierra Verde Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 Tierra Verde Trl pet-friendly?
No, 9313 Tierra Verde Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9313 Tierra Verde Trl offer parking?
No, 9313 Tierra Verde Trl does not offer parking.
Does 9313 Tierra Verde Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9313 Tierra Verde Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 Tierra Verde Trl have a pool?
No, 9313 Tierra Verde Trl does not have a pool.
Does 9313 Tierra Verde Trl have accessible units?
No, 9313 Tierra Verde Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 Tierra Verde Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9313 Tierra Verde Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9313 Tierra Verde Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9313 Tierra Verde Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University