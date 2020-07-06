Amenities

hardwood floors carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

This cozy 3Bd/2Ba home in Fort Worth is now available for rent. The 1,800 square foot home offers, vinyl countertops, new mini blinds, wet bar, oven included, large backyard and many more community amenities. Wood flooring in the kitchen with carpet flooring in the common living spaces and in the bedrooms. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/9313-tierra-verde-trl



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195