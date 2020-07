Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Fabulous home in Liberty Crossing. Open concept family room to kitchen with large island, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Bedrooms are split with vaulted ceiling in Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors, screened in back porch and all the use of community facilities for your use. Pets on a case by case basis.