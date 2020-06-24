All apartments in Fort Worth
9240 Los Cabos Trl

9240 Los Cabos Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9240 Los Cabos Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village South

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in Northwest ISD. This home will fit any lifestyle by offering either a 3 bed or 2 bedroom 2 living or 2 bedroom office with 2 baths in a GROWING area of North Fort Worth. It is located within walking distance of ILT school. Within a short bicycle ride you'll find Allliance Town Center and Presidio Junction. There are several parks nearby, grocery stores, Main Event, Costco, gyms, entertainment, Target and, of course, it is within close proximity of I-35. New paint and stainless steel appliances. Mandatory enrollment in filter program required. Tenant to furnish frig. Breed restrictions. Ask me how you might qualify for $0 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9240 Los Cabos Trl have any available units?
9240 Los Cabos Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9240 Los Cabos Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9240 Los Cabos Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9240 Los Cabos Trl pet-friendly?
No, 9240 Los Cabos Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9240 Los Cabos Trl offer parking?
No, 9240 Los Cabos Trl does not offer parking.
Does 9240 Los Cabos Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9240 Los Cabos Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9240 Los Cabos Trl have a pool?
No, 9240 Los Cabos Trl does not have a pool.
Does 9240 Los Cabos Trl have accessible units?
No, 9240 Los Cabos Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9240 Los Cabos Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9240 Los Cabos Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9240 Los Cabos Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9240 Los Cabos Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

