9240 Los Cabos Trl

Located in Northwest ISD. This home will fit any lifestyle by offering either a 3 bed or 2 bedroom 2 living or 2 bedroom office with 2 baths in a GROWING area of North Fort Worth. It is located within walking distance of ILT school. Within a short bicycle ride you'll find Allliance Town Center and Presidio Junction. There are several parks nearby, grocery stores, Main Event, Costco, gyms, entertainment, Target and, of course, it is within close proximity of I-35. New paint and stainless steel appliances. Mandatory enrollment in filter program required. Tenant to furnish frig. Breed restrictions. Ask me how you might qualify for $0 deposit.