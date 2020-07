Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet

Built by History Maker homes, this 4 bedroom home is NOW AVAILABLE AND MOVE IN READY! Features include open floor plan, large kitchen, kitchen island, black appliances, fresh paint, new carpet throughout, and new tile in kitchen. Master bedroom has an additional 10x10 sitting area! Large backyard, walk in closets, huge bedrooms, and double vanities. Crowley ISD. Schedule a showing today, this will not last long!