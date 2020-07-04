9208 Whistlewood Drive

Amenities

MOVE IN READY!! PETS WELCOME!! Beautiful home located in Keller ISD. Open floor plan. Eat in Kitchen and Breakfast Bar. Vinyl Plank flooring living area ,and all bedrooms, stainless steel appliances. House is located on a quiet cul-de-sec court. A brief walk away from the community park, neighborhood elementary school and minutes to Alliance Town Center. 2 minutes away from shopping, pharmacies, restaurants, medical facilities. Solar screen on windows for added privacy and lowers your electric bill. Pet fee, depending on pet size. Screening for Work history, Rental history, and Criminal history will be considered. Application fee $40