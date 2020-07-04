All apartments in Fort Worth
9208 Glen Mills Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9208 Glen Mills Trail

9208 Glen Mills Trl · No Longer Available
Location

9208 Glen Mills Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87e24ce000 ----
Brand New Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. This home boasts an open concept floorplan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen; double sinks in master bath. New gleaming wood-laminate flooring throughout main areas, and carpet in bedrooms. This beautiful house is move-in ready! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,750.00

No Pets Allowed!

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 Glen Mills Trail have any available units?
9208 Glen Mills Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9208 Glen Mills Trail have?
Some of 9208 Glen Mills Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 Glen Mills Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9208 Glen Mills Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 Glen Mills Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9208 Glen Mills Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9208 Glen Mills Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9208 Glen Mills Trail offers parking.
Does 9208 Glen Mills Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 Glen Mills Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 Glen Mills Trail have a pool?
No, 9208 Glen Mills Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9208 Glen Mills Trail have accessible units?
No, 9208 Glen Mills Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 Glen Mills Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9208 Glen Mills Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

