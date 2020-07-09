9136 Quarry Ridge Trail

Amenities

Open concept with living & kitchen downstairs. Kitchen has huge side island, plenty of cabinet & counter space & large pantry in utility. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bathroom has separate shower & garden tub, linen closet and large walk-in closet. Great sized game room separates the master bedroom and the secondary bedrooms each with a ceiling fan and a shared full sized bath. Covered patio and open patio deck out back with lots of bushes and a storage shed. Amenities include neighborhood pool and playground. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.