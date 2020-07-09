All apartments in Fort Worth
9136 Quarry Ridge Trail

Location

9136 Quarry Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open concept with living & kitchen downstairs. Kitchen has huge side island, plenty of cabinet & counter space & large pantry in utility. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bathroom has separate shower & garden tub, linen closet and large walk-in closet. Great sized game room separates the master bedroom and the secondary bedrooms each with a ceiling fan and a shared full sized bath. Covered patio and open patio deck out back with lots of bushes and a storage shed. Amenities include neighborhood pool and playground. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail have any available units?
9136 Quarry Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail have?
Some of 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9136 Quarry Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail has a pool.
Does 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 Quarry Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

