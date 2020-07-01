9120 Peaceful Ter

Amenities
An adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. 2 Car Garage. Landscaped Beautifully! Entry open to Formal Dining. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar & Built-in Microwave & open to Breakfast Nook with Decorative Lighting. Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace & Pretty Wood Laminate Flooring. Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. Utility Room with Shelving. Covered & Open Back Patio. Monitored Security System is included. Refrigerator will not be staying with the house.
Copy this link to set up showing https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas