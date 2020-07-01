9120 Peaceful Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

An adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. 2 Car Garage. Landscaped Beautifully! Entry open to Formal Dining. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar & Built-in Microwave & open to Breakfast Nook with Decorative Lighting. Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace & Pretty Wood Laminate Flooring. Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. Utility Room with Shelving. Covered & Open Back Patio. Monitored Security System is included. Refrigerator will not be staying with the house.



Copy this link to set up showing https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas