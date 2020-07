Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy Heritage Amenities in this lovely 4 bedroom one story home. Master is seperated from the other 3 bedrooms. Master bath has garden tub and seperate shower and large closet. Tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Hall bath has double sinks and tile floors. Large home office or formal in front open concept kitchen and breakfast area with family room with fireplace. Close to Central High School, Alliance Shopping and easy access to all major Highways. 18 minutes to DFW Airport.