Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Top condition ranch home located within the Heritage community with all of the amenities , pool, gym, water park ,playgrounds jogging trails. Open floor plain, high ceilings throughout and split bedrooms. Granite kitchen, butler pantry, formal living and dinning, which could be an office. Large master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, walk-in closet and garden tub.