9108 Whistlewood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home now available in the Keller Schools District! You must come check out this spacious home with beautiful mature trees. The neutral color schemes and wood flooring throughout are exactly what you need for your personal style. This home is ready for entertaining in its spacious open kitchen & living room. It's white cabinets and stainless steel appliances will instantly spark your decorating creativity. Lastly the spacious master bedroom and walk-in closets are the cherry topper to this gem. Don't pass this one up, contact us today for convenient showings!